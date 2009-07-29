Saigon Sending “Warning Shots 2”

The independent move seems to be working out for underground artists. Joe Budden ended his five-year hiatus with Padded Room in February and his Slaughterhouse group will be able to distribute their album and it’s only been pushed back once.

Adding onto the list of independent artists that have been long on the come up is New York rapper Saigon who will be releasing the sequel to Warning Shots through his venture with Amalgam Digital, which is regarded as Hip-Hop’s first digital retail store. Amalgam Digital was the driving force behind Budden’s project being released.

Expected to hit stores September 29 in digital and CD format, Saigon has assured fans that this will be his best album yet. For those that are confused with the previous statement, his last “official” album was with Statik Selektah in their 24 hours recording session that gave birth to All In A Day’s Work that dropped earlier this year. That album was regarded as being a groundbreaking digital release and received critical acclaim for an album that ran about as long as Nas’ debut Illmatic.

“I’m enjoying my experience with Amalgam Digital and being creative to give music to my fans without all the bullShyte,” said Saigon. “It’s a new way of thinking and it feels good to partner with an innovative company that’s ahead of its curve. I’m excited to get this album out!”

The lead single will be “For Some P****”which will basically tell the story of what men will go through for the obvious reward. The remix will feature OJ Da Juiceman which comes off funny due to the fact that Saigon expressed how he felt that too many depended on the South when it came to making records and even spit a bar or two:

“Everybody else dickridin’ down south ni**as, I ain’t gonna jump on that Shyte” (What happened to that?)

Even with this small dosage of Southern seasoning, Saigon has assured fans that he will continue to maintain his street-focused music which has been the foundation of his career. He will be working again with Just Blaze, who laid production down for his single “Come On Baby.”

Although he has stated that all of these moves should lead up to the long waited, Greatest Story Never Told, let’s just take things as they are.

Saigon – “Warning Shot 2” (Amalgam Digital)

01. Nothing Comes Easy

02. That’s Not What’s Up Feat. G.Soul

03. Fatherhood (Rayne Dior) – Feat. Lokz

04. All Around The World – Feat. G.Soul

05. For Some P*ssy Part 1 – Feat. O.J. Da Juiceman

06. Cookies & Milk Introducing Young Boombaya & A.P.

07. Be On Time

08. G Optified (Tommy Tee’s Theme Sampler)

09. Fawk Me, Fawk You – Feat. Quan And Ransom

10. Rusty Gunz – Feat. Lil Fame from M.O.P.

11. Aye Aye Aye N*gga

12. Who Can Get Busy feat Grand Puba

13. Copping Pleas

14. For Some P*ssy Part 2

15. Saiiiiii Outro

16. Gotta Believe It