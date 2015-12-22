Cam’ron Is Hilarious As The Nightly Show’s Office Santa [VIDEO]

Cam’ron has been inhabiting The Nightly Show’s office all year long and the Harlem king recently brought his antics full circle by assuming the role of Kris Kringle.

Every adult is just a big kid at heart but Killa doesn’t have the time for any scarred childhoods or missed pony gifts.

Watch the Office Santa skit in the video below. Also, keen eyes will notice that none of the males occupied Killa’s lap, even for comedic purposes. “NH” is always in full effect with Mr. Giles.

—

Photo: Comedy Central