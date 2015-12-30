Kanye West Is GQ’s Most Stylish Man Of 2015

Last year, Kanye West was named GQ‘s “Most Stylish Man of the Year.” In 2015, Yeezy caught a a re-up, being named the style mag’s “Most Stylish Man of 2015.”

https://twitter.com/kanyewest/status/682016823093673984?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

West beat out model Lucky Blue Smith for the top spot.

Also, the league of Kardashians helped thanks to his wife calling on her followers to vote for her husband.

But where’s the new album, SWISH, Yeezy?! Check out more tweets on the flip.

You can vote unlimited times so keep voting! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 29, 2015

