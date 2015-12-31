Travi$ Scott Bring La Flame With 2 New Songs | Wired Tracks 12.31.15

Following in the footsteps of G.O.O.D. Music brethren Big Sean, crew affiliate Travi$ Scott gifts fans with a late Christmas/early New Year gift via two tracks.
Titled “Wonderful” and “A-Team” respectively, the former is a catchy tune, featuring The-Weeknd, while the latter freebie is a hypnotizing ball of Scott’s ability to interweave various influences into his harmonious delivery.
Stream La Flame’s newest material below.
