Travi$ Scott Bring La Flame With 2 New Songs | Wired Tracks 12.31.15

Following in the footsteps of G.O.O.D. Music brethren Big Sean, crew affiliate Travi$ Scott gifts fans with a late Christmas/early New Year gift via two tracks.

Titled “Wonderful” and “A-Team” respectively, the former is a catchy tune, featuring The-Weeknd, while the latter freebie is a hypnotizing ball of Scott’s ability to interweave various influences into his harmonious delivery.

Stream La Flame’s newest material below.

