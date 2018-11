While the world awaits SWISH, Kanye West went ahead and dropped a new song called “Facts” to ring in the new year. Interestingly, to put it mildly, a good chunk of the song is spent dissing Nike and Jordan Brand.

If Nike ain’t have Drizzy man they would have nothing,” spits Yeezy over Drake and Future’s “Jumpman” groove.

“Nike Nike treat employees just like slave[s], gave LeBron a billi not to run away,” he also raps.

