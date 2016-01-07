People’s Choice Awards Stage Crasher Shouts Out Kevin Gates & Kanye West

Zacari Nicasio, an aspiring entertainer, is attempting to make a name for himself by taking a page from one of his apparent idols. During the People’s Choice Awards, Nicasio crashed the stage and shouted out Kevin Gates and Kanye West before he was promptly kicked off the stage.

The Hollywood Reporter writes:

The People’s Choice Awards followed in the VMAs’ footsteps Wednesday night, encountering their very own Kanye West. Just as the hosts of CBS’ The Talk took the stage to accept their People’s Choice Award for favorite daytime TV hosting team, audience member Zacari Nicasio stormed the stage, grabbing the microphone away from co-host Sara Gilbert. Shouting hip hop artist Kevin Gates’ name and referring to Kanye West, the crasher yelled, “Yeezy jumped over the Jumpman,” before getting kicked off stage by Sharon Osbourne. Sheryl Underwood pushed him offstage and called for security, saying “You ain’t gonna pull no Steve Harvey up in here.” An eyewitness told THR that following the event, LAPD placed him in handcuffs inside the People’s Choice venue in downtown Los Angeles before releasing him shortly after. Nicasio then told THR that he does this often — he also says he crashed Kris Jenner’s 60th birthday party — saying that he’s trying to make a name for himself and that he went to the People’s Choice Awards “to tell everybody who I was.”

Nicasio, who goes by the stage name ZacZeta, was quite proud of his so-called accomplishment and posted a video of the entire ordeal to his Instagram page with the caption “You now I had to do it.”

ZacZeta claims that Kanye West’s stage-crashing moment during the 2009 VMAs wasn’t what pushed him to make the bold move. He told THR that he was hoping to promote himself and give praise to West and Gates.

We haven’t checked Nicasio’s tunes just yet and we don’t want to be dream killers, but there are other ways to get noticed without engaging in the struggle.

—

Photo: screen cap