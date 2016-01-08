Future Might Be Keeping Blac Chyna In The Friend Zone

If he’s not tweeting in a rage, don’t expect Future to talk too much about his past or present relationships. So where does this leave Blac Chyna?

Apparently, Chyna’s still riding the Future Hendrix wave, which is understandable since she starred in his “Rich Sex” music video, got his name tatted on her hand, Future doesn’t show the same devotion as Chyna, but it’s not like he doesn’t care.

When asked about his relationship status the father of four recently told BBC radio’s Charlie Sloth, that things with Chyna are “great,” even though it seems like he friend zoned her. “That’s my peoples,” he said.

How romantic.

