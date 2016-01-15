Kendrick Lamar To Receive Key To The City Of Compton

Kendrick Lamar had an exciting 2015 and this year appears to be more of the same for the Hip-Hop superstar. K-Dot will be awarded a key to his hometown of Compton, Calif. in a ceremony to be held next month.

The annoucement was made by Compton Mayor Aja Brown via Twitter on Thursday, which prompted a response from the Hub City product.

“[Y]ou inspire millions + rep #Compton w/ honor! Excited to give you the #keytothecity Feb13th! #VisionForCompton #ComptonUp,” tweeted Mayor Brown to the rapper.

Kendrick responded with, ” I appreciate that. HUBLUV.”

Making the honor even more special is that the ceremony is just days before Grammys where Lamar could shock the world and take home Album of the Year honors among other well-deserved trophies.

Photo: WENN