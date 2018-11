This year’s Academy Award nominations showed a remarkable lack of diversity (enough to get #OscarsSoWhite trending, again). Nevertheless, Chris Rock (he’s a Black guy, if you’re unaware) is the host and he’s already got jokes.

The renowned actor and comedian equated the Oscars to the “White BET Awards” in a tweet that contained a promo for the award show.

Do it for your people, Chris.

The Oscars air live on Sunday, Feb 28 on ABC.