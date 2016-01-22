Philly Cops Use Drake’s “Hotline Bling” To Fight Off Parking Spot Savers

The Philadelphia Police Department cobbled together a video ad in hopes of fighting off “parking spot offenders.” Yes, you read that right.
And because they’re “hip” to the game, they used Drake’s hit song “Hotline Bling” and computer-generated the Toronto rapper arranging orange traffic cones (cue side eye).
The remix, “Hotline Savesies,” urges people to “call us on your cellphone, late night when you see that cone.” Apparently, it’s illegal to use items like orange cones, lawn chairs and trash cans to save shoveled spots.
A snow storm is coming..and you know what that means. Soon, people everywhere will be using cones, lawn chairs, trashcans, uh, toilets, and any other household item that they can think of to save their shoveled-out parking spot. Folks – the spot isn’t yours, and saving it is against the law. Don’t fight and argue with your neighbors – if you see an offending spot saver, call 911 and the PPD will swing by and check it out.
Oh! Since we are a totally hip police department, and as such, we know that the kids like the Drake, we made this neat video that you can share with them! Now, it’s easy for young kids everywhere to get the message that when it comes to holding parking spots on public streets, Philadelphia is a #NoSavesies city!