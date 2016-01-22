Philly Cops Use Drake’s “Hotline Bling” To Fight Off Parking Spot Savers

The Philadelphia Police Department cobbled together a video ad in hopes of fighting off “parking spot offenders.” Yes, you read that right.

And because they’re “hip” to the game, they used Drake’s hit song “Hotline Bling” and computer-generated the Toronto rapper arranging orange traffic cones (cue side eye).

The remix, “Hotline Savesies,” urges people to “call us on your cellphone, late night when you see that cone.” Apparently, it’s illegal to use items like orange cones, lawn chairs and trash cans to save shoveled spots.