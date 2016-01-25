CLOSE
BRUH News: B.o.B Thinks The Earth Is Flat, Gets Checked By Neil deGrasse Tyson

There are certain universal truths we all figure out by grade school—one being that the planet Earth is round (a sphere) and rotates around the sun. However, Atlanta rapper B.o.B disagrees; he thinks the Earth is flat.

Bobby Ray took to Twitter to share his rationale with the world and the reception is going about how you would expect.

He also thinks that the moon landing was staged. But don’t call hims a conspiracy theorist.

See the fascinating evidence B.o.B has assembled proving the Earth’s flatness on the following pages.

Renowned physicist Neil deGrasse Tyson @’d the rapper with science-filled rebuttals. Don’t expect B.o.B to be convinced, though.

https://twitter.com/bobatl/status/691422284205178880

https://twitter.com/KaiFugary/status/691458118086180864

