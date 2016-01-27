Kendrick Lamar & More Appear In Calvin Klein Spring 2016 Ads [PHOTOS]

For nearly 50 years, Calvin Klein has been one of America’s top fashion houses. The company has unleashed its campaign, featuring Kendrick Lamar and others for its new Spring 2016 lineup.

K-Dot’s shot was especially poignant, with the caption appearing over the shot “I reflect in #mycalvins,” with the Compton rapper sharply dressed in a cream jacket, white tee and his braids freshly twisted while holding a camera in a mirror.

For Fetty Wap, his shot focused more on his face but the crisp Black tee from the company is definitely on display. The caption, “I make money in #mycalvins” appears over his shot.

British singer and producer FKA Twigs and young Brooklyn bomber Joey BadA$$ round out the rest of the images of the Calvin Klein campaign.

Photo: Calvin Klein

