Amber Rose and Wiz Khalifa Slander Kanye West Separately

It’s almost a full day after Kanye West came for Wiz Khalifa and Amber Rose via Twitter and the fallout is still a hot topic. Yeezy’s targets have returned more fire, with Wiz’s insults coming on stage while his ex-wife’s arrived via her podcast.

Wiz came through with a succinct “F*ck Kanye” while he performed on stage in Argentina while performing “Taylor Gang.”

Amber roasted Yeezy on her Allegedly podcast.

“You don’t ever, ever talk about a baby, ever. That shows how f*cking ridiculous he is,” said Rose, who said she wasn’t surprised about West’s rant and called him “a f*cking clown.”

Okay, after today, let’s all move on, shall we?

Watch Wiz hurl his insult below, and listen to Amber throw shade on the flip.

