Cash Money Records Owe $1 Million To Jay Sean

The ongoing legal woes over at Cash Money Records continue to mount with the latest move involving former artist, Jay Sean. The company has to pay back the British singer’s production company a total of $1.14 million in back royalties over a handful of songs Jay Sean recorded some time ago.

Billboard reports:

Cash Money Records owes Orange Factory Music $1.14 million in royalties owed for songs produced for Jay Sean dating back to Dec. 31, 2012, a Louisiana magistrate judge ruled on Wednesday. The lawsuit against Cash Money included a number of songs that Orange Factory produced on contract, as well as some that were produced without any written agreement. Those with a contract were “Down,” “Fire,” “Lights Off,” “Do You,” “Do You Remember,” “If I Ain’t Got You,” “Love Like This” and “War” from Jay Sean’s 2009 All or Nothing album. The songs without a contract in place were from the British R&B singer’s 2012 So High Japan-edition release, including tracks “2012,” “Hit the Lights,” “Like This Like That” and “I’m All Yours.”

The judge in the case made a legal recommendation in favor of Sean’s team which states that the royalties owed from the All or Nothing album officially stand and that Orange Factory should also receive songwriter’s credit in a second set of songs thus setting what they’re owed at 50 percent.

The recommendation has to be adopted by a District Court Judge to become official.

—

Photo: “Jay Sean USC” by http://www.neontommy.com/ – http://www.flickr.com/photos/neontommy/6174215354/in/photostream/. Licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0 via Commons.