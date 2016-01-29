Young Thug ft. Quavo “F*ck Cancer,” Tory Lanez “LA Confidential,” & More | Wired Tracks 1.29.16

After finding inspiration in Boosie Badazz’s recent bout with cancer, Young Thug returns with a track aptly titled “F*ck Cancer,” featuring Migos’ own Quavo.

The song, though recorded with a heartfelt sentiment, still features the brand of braggadocios rap that the two ATLiens are known for. Stream “F*ck Cancer” in Wired Tracks below, where you’ll also find new heat from Tory Lanez, A$AP Twelvyy, and more.

—

Photo: Instagram

—

Tory Lanez – “LA Confidential”

A$AP Twelvyy – “Trips”

Kevin Gates – Islah Album Stream

BJ the Chicago Kid ft. Ty Dolla $ign & Anderson .Paak – “Church (West Coast Remix)”

iSHi ft. French Montana, Wale & Raekwon – “We Run”

Lil Uzi Vert ft. Playboi Carti – “Left Right”

Elzhi ft. Skonie – “coSIGN”

https://soundcloud.com/chiefkeefggt/chief-keef-too-turnt-prod-metro-boomin-x-dj-spinz

Chief Keef – “Too Turnt”

Asaad – “I Understand”

Colonel Loud ft. The LOX & Ricco Barrino – “California (Remix)”

Statik KXNG ft. Termanology – “Let’s Go”

Bobby Brackins ft. Ty Dolla $ign – “Faithful”

Tony Moxberg ft. Chris Rivers – “Gatpack Rap”