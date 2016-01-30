BRUHNews: Blac Chyna Arrested For Public Intoxication In Austin Airport

Blac Chyna‘s weekend is off to a struggle-filled start. Tyga’s baby mama and Rob Kardashian’s current significant other was arrested at Austin’s airport for public intoxication.

Reports TMZ:

Chyna was busted in the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport Friday afternoon. We’re told when the plane landed cops were there and escorted Chyna off the plane.

An eyewitness tells TMZ, Chyna appeared “heavily intoxicated” on the plane and was “fighting” with a flight attendant, acting “like a drunken fool.” Another eyewitness says, at one point she screamed, “Y’all got no respect for me. I gotta tie my shoes. Let me tie my Yeezys.”

She’d just taken off a few hours earlier from LAX aboard a Delta flight … her final destination was London with a layover in Austin.

An eyewitness tells us,Chyna was handcuffed and crying as she was taken away.