Chris Brown’s Baby Mama Says He Gave Royalty Asthma

Chris Brown has about 17 more years of this baby mama struggle ahead of him. Nia Guzman is accusing the R&B singer of causing their daughter Royalty’s asthma…so she wants more child supports.

Reports TMZ:

Nia Guzman claims 1-year-old Royalty has developed asthma, and she says it’s all because Chris has exposed her to an extreme amount of secondhand smoke. Brown is a weed and tobacco enthusiast.

Nia says when Royalty comes back from a visit with Chris she usually reeks of smoke.

Guzman also claims in legal docs she’s worried Chris is abusing drugs and has relapsed … especially with sizzurp.

Nia wants to restrict Chris’ visitation … asking the judge to force him to hire a full-time nanny or pull back on his right to be around the child.

She also wants the judge to force Chris to take random drug tests, prohibit him from using drugs or consuming alcohol around Royalty, and stop him from smoking around their daughter.

And Nia wants more child support … she’s getting $2,500 a month but wants it upped to nearly $16k a month.