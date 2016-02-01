A$AP Twelvyy “1 Train (Freestyle),” Audio Push Inside The Vibe EP, & More | Wired Tracks 2.1.16

A$AP Twelvyy foresees a career year in 2016, going as far as to proclaim that 2015 is his “last year being broke.”

Today, Twelvyy, a representative of the Castle Hill Houses, goes jacking for beats, rhyming over his partner in rhyme A$AP Rocky’s familiar “1 Train” beat. Per usual, his bars are sharp, cutting through the instrumental with dexterity and flair, and referencing Curtis Snow in the process (google him!).

Stream Twelvyy’s “1 Train (Freestyle)” in Wired Tracks below, where you can also enjoy projects from Audio Push and Jazz Cartier, and more.

Photo: Instagram

