Bow Wow Says He’s Getting A Late Night Talk Show [Photos]

There’s a new face coming to late night television. Bow Wow (government name, Shad Moss) announced that he’s developing a new show that will raise a platform for Hip-Hop artists to mingle with the likes of Michelle Obama.

He made the announcement on Instagram this morning (Feb. 3). “I will have my own late night show coming,” wrote the 28-year-old. “I get to run my own show content etc… We will have the best producers and show runners in the game! Wont be like ANYTHING ON TV.”

A big part of the show will be the music, which apparently sets it apart from competitors like Late Night With Jimmy Fallon where The Roots are the house band, but the show doesn’t air until 11:30 p.m.

“Its going to be a show YOU HAVE TO WATCH,” added Bow. “Music will play an important key to the show. I felt I HAD to do this. Theres no platform for hip hop artist no more. Where can they go to promote on tv other than revolt (they still growing) thats [sic] crazy 1 outlet?!! Music videos became less important. College kids and high school students have nothing at 10pm to really look forward to.”

Bow is doing this one “for the culture” of Hip-Hop, and he wants Kobe Bryant to be his first guest.

