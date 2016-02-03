Lil B & Chance The Rapper ft. Keith Jenkins “Beautiful Chicago,” Gallant ft. Jhené Aiko “Skipping Stones,” & More | Wired Tracks 2.3.16

Remember that Lil B and Chance The Rapper freestyle mixtape? Well, there appears to be leftover tracks from the project, and thanks to Keith (aka “Stunnaman” from The Pack), we receive one titled “Beautiful Chicago” today.

Don’t expect any dense, existential bars here. This song, like those that appeared on the aforementioned tape, is fun. Stream it in Wired Tracks below.

https://soundcloud.com/wolfpackkeith/beautiful-chicago-based-freestyle-feat-keith-jenkins

—

Photo: Instagram

—

Aloe Blacc – “Let The Games Begin”

Gallant ft. Jhené Aiko – “Skipping Stones”

Jadakiss – “Oui (Remix)”

Rich Homie Quan – “Dubai”

https://soundcloud.com/retrosushi/tame-impala-eventually-suh-ceej-remix

Tame Impala – “Eventually (Su$h! Ceej Remix)”

https://soundcloud.com/jayidk1/cookie-addiction-ft-bj-the-chicago-kid-prd-by-noose-gamebrand

Jay IDK ft. BJ The Chicago Kid – “Cookie Addiction”

Planet Asia – “Mansa Musa”

https://soundcloud.com/fatmankey/sets/keyonce

Key! – Keyonce EP

https://soundcloud.com/thatboycurtis/dancing-on-a-trip-prod-free-p

Curtis Williams – “Dancing On A Trip”

Khary – “im sorry (Freestyle)”

B.I.C. – DEEMZ Mixtape

Trapo – “Bad Gal”

Kamm Car$on ft. Naj Murph – “Humble”