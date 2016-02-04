Future Reveals EVOL Album Details, New Deal With Apple Music

Is there any doubt Future is one of the hottest rappers in the game right now? The Atlanta native revealed the name of his new album, shared the tracklist and dropped a new song, called “In Abundance.”

The name of the album, to be premiered on DJ Khaled’s shiny new Beats 1 radio show, is called EVOL. Out Feb. 5 at midnight, you can pre-order it on Apple Music. A cryptic tweet (see more on the flip) is all the intel about his new “deal” with Apple Music, for now, though.

The tracklist reveals that the only guest feature comes from The-Weeknd on a number called “Low Life.”

The new song is a slow groover called “In Abundance” (listen below). Oh yeah, Future got into a Twitter beef with Young Thug last night, which many think is a publicity stunt by the latter.

Lastly, people are mad Future used another stock image for EVOL‘s cover.

01 “Ain’t No Time”

02 “In Her Mouth”

03 “Maybach”

04 “Xanny Family”

05 “Lil Haiti Baby”

06 “Photo Copied”

07 “Seven Rings”

08 “Lie To Me”

09 “Program”

10 “Low Life” (ft. The Weeknd)

11 “Fly Sh*t Only”

Photo: WENN.com

