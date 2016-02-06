Future Narrates Cam Newton Beats By Dre Commercial [VIDEO]

Get used to more and more Cam Newton commercials. The Carolina Panthers QB stars in the latest Beats By Dre spot, which is narrated by Atlanta rapper Future.

“You placed purpose on my shoulders so now i come to you. Lord, give me the strength to finish this…my way,” says Future Hendrix as his new song, “Fly Sh*t Only” plays in the background.

Not so coincidentally, Future recently signed a deal with Apple Music to premiere his new EVOL album, out now.

Oh yeah, the clip is for the Powerbeats 2 Wireless earbuds. Watch “Cam’s Prayer: My Way” commercial below.

—

Photo: screen cap