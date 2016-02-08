BoycottBeyonce: Beyoncé’s “Formation” Sparks Anger From Pro-Cop Twitter

Earlier today (Feb. 8), we shared details of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani stating on air that Beyoncé‘s Super Bowl 50 halftime show performance was an attack against police officers. Giuliani’s observation apparently wasn’t the only one as the hashtag “#BoycottBeyonce” has been trending across Twitter with users echoing those exact sentiments.

Straight out of the ill-advised “All Lives Matter” and “Blue Lives Matter” playbooks, the #BoycottBeyonce tag has been a tool for some to deliver their criticism of Beyoncé’s new “Formation” track. The song’s video features images such as the “Stop Shooting Us” graffiti tagline, along the Houston singer sprawled out atop a severely damaged, water-flooded New Orleans Police Department vehicle before standing up on the hood and raising her fist in the Black Power salute. The song was also performed during Super Bowl 50.

Before Beyoncé’s halftime show, social media was rife with chatter that the performance be boycotted along with some other chatter that took several lowbrow swipes. Many of those users also used the hashtag to voice their displeasure over the Black Lives Matter movement and other related protests calling for an end to police brutality and violence in communities of color.

Check out some of the discussion under the #BoycottBeyonce and reactions to the “Formation” below and on the following pages. We’ve included both those in support of the so-called boycott and those who hit back against it as well.

#BoycottBeyonce is just a bunch of white people being white people. — Michael Biancardi (@M_Biancardi_) February 8, 2016

Shame on EVERY White person who buys a ticket to see Beyonces new Tour based on her new racist song.#BoycottBeyonce #ShameontheNFL — Racebear (@racebear11) February 8, 2016

"Beyoncé supports us!" –#BlackLivesMatter No, silly. She supports taking your money. #BoycottBeyonce — Leah the Boss (@LeahRBoss) February 8, 2016

—

Photo: TIDAL

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »