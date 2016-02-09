Freddie Gibbs “Money, Cash, Hoes,” French Montana’s “Sanctuary Pt. II,” & More | Wired Tracks 2.9.16

Freddie Gibbs has been borderline maniacal with the bars, decimating each and every beat he lays vocal on like the evil genius of rap. After taking Kanye West’s “No More Parties In LA” to task, the ESGN general returns with The Beat Bully-produced “Money, Cash, Hoes.”

Per the title, Gangsta Gibbs finds some inspiration in Jay-Z and DMX’s 1998 classic, though his flow and approach is all his own (other that the obvious chorus).

He released the track along with the announcement of his Shadow Of A Doubt tour, which begins on March 30 in Santa Ana, Calif. See the rest of the dates below, where you’ll also find Gibbs’ “Money, Cash, Hoes,” French Montana’s “Sanctuary Pt. II,” and more in Wired Tracks.

Photo: YouTube

