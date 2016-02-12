Kanye West Signs Brooklyn Rapper Desiigner To G.O.O.D. Music

Brooklyn rapper Desiigner was the focus of recent rumors that he signed with Kanye West‘s G.O.O.D. Music label. Yeezy confirmed the signing on Thursday during his epic Yeezy Season 3 event at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Desiigner has one of the hottest records out right now in “Panda,” which he dropped last December via Soundcloud. Produced by Menace, the track makes an appearance on West’s latest album, The Life of Pablo, in the form of a snippet. The rising rap star was also in attendance at MSG alongside West, and G.O.O.D. Music President Pusha T tweeted about the news.

“Yeah you hear @LifeOfDesiigner twice on TLOP… #BK with the W… El Presidente signing off!!” tweeted King Push.

While he hasn’t stunted too much, Desiigner did share a video of him standing next to his label boss onstage. Don’t front, you’d do the same thing.

And in case you’ve been under a rock for the past two months, here’s the Panda Track for your listening pleasure.

