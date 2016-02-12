Kanye West Drops “30 Hours”, Adds Tracks To The Life Of Pablo [LISTEN]

Where is Kanye West’s new album, The Life Of Pablo? It’s still being mastered, but Yeezy added a couple of tracks and let off a G.O.O.D. Friday song called “30 Hours.”

“30 House” is that ol’ Yeezy rapping over a scrunch face inducing groove. It’s a winner.

“I used to Western Union for ya like it’s no prob, cause you was in college compaining ’bout there’s no jobs/But you was sucking a ni**a d*ck the whole time, well I guess a blowjob is better than no job,” spits Mr. West.

As for the new tracks, the aforementioned tune, “Facts” and “I Miss The Old Kanye” are among the new additions to the previous version.

Listen to “30 Hours” below. Check out the new tracklist on the flip. The Life of Pablo it out today, allegedly.

https://soundcloud.com/kanyewest/30-hours#t=0:00

Photo: Instagram/@hairweavekiller

