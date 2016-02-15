Jay Electronica “The Curse Of Mayweather,” The Alchemist & Curren$y The Carrollton Heist Mixtape, & More | Wired Tracks 2.15.16

Jay Electronica, a prodigious MC if there ever was one, drops music when he damn well pleases, a trait that makes him a rap unicorn. Sticking to his “strategy,” he returns today with “The Curse Of Mayweather.”

Released just moments ago, Jay Elec’s latest lyrical testimony arrives just weeks after he said Kendrick Lamar was his “son,” and that he couldn’t hold a candle to him as an artist.

Never one to hold his tongue, the New Orleans wordsmith puts his bars to the test. 50 Cent, who was also in Electronica’s crosshairs during his aforementioned statement, catches a stray shot on the cut. “I might be on Periscope getting pissed, talking reckless, contemplating an all-out war on Fif,” he raps.

And then there was this tweet.

Stream Jay Electronica’s “The Curse of Mayweather” in Wired Tracks below, where you’ll also find fellow New Orleans native Curren$y and producer The Alchemist’s new mixtape The Carrollton Heist.

