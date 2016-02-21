50 Cent To Discuss His Instagram Cash With Judge In Court

50 Cent‘s excessive Instagram stuntin’ has led to a court date. A Hartford, CT judge want to see the rapper in person to discuss all the cash he’s been flashing, despite claiming bankruptcy.

Reports CNN Money:

The guy who got famous for his 2003 album called “Get Rich or Die Tryin‍” has poked a lot of fun at his financial situation. But now U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Ann M. Nevins is worried the rapper is being outright dishonest. … In court on Thursday, the judge told the rapper’s attorney: “I’m concerned about allegations of nondisclosure or a lack of transparency in the case.” CNNMoney listened to audio recordings of the Hartford, Connecticut hearing. News of the hearing was first reported by The Wall Street Journal. “There’s a purpose of having a bankruptcy process be transparent, and part of that purpose is to inspire confidence in the process,” the judge said, adding that bankruptcy court is where “an honest but unfortunate debtor can come into court and seek relief.” “When that process becomes very public, the need for transparency, I believe, is even higher,” she told the rapper’s lawyer, James Berman.

The NY Post questioned 50’s antics on the ‘Gram back in November 2015. Meanwhile, Rick Ross’ baby mama is also demanding she gets ever cent of that $7M he was ordered to pay her for leaking her sextape.

Fif’s lawyers say 50 will comply with Judge Nevins’ request that he appear in court to address all her questions. The judge isn’t asking anything that anyone who follows 50’s Instagram hasn’t wondered.

Prepare for the “Hey, I’m just an entertainer, your honor” spin from Fitty.

See some of his more infamous Instagram, post-bankruptcy, “don’t you think for a second that I’m really broke” pics and clips below and on the flip.

—

Photos: Instagram

1 2 3Next page »