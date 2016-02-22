CLOSE
Bow Wow Says He’s Not Dating Keyshia Cole, Nobody Believes Him [Photos]

The artist formally known as Bow Wow is denying rumors that he’s dating Keyshia Cole despite clues to the contrary. The Internets have been quick with the detective skills, and surreptitiously cracked the case by comparing his and Cole’s social media posts.

Cole meanwhile deleted her Twitter and Instagram accounts. Before that though, she did make references to a new man, but previously implied that she was engaged (it’s hard to keep up with her situation after that Birdman love triangle).

Bow’s half-hearted denial hasn’t stopped people from  weighing in on their personal business, including his ex, Erica Mena.

Photo: Instagram

