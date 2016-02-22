Kendrick Lamar Will Induct N.W.A Into Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame

This spring, N.W.A will receive a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction by an artist seen as an extensions of the movement started by the World’s Most Dangerous Rap Group. Compton’s own Kendrick Lamar has been tapped to lead N.W.A’s induction ceremony ceremony at Brooklyn’s Barclay’s Arena April 8.

N.W.A joins Cheap Trick, Chicago, Deep Purple, and Steve Miller as the 2016 list of honorees. Besides, Lamar, Kid Rock has been named a presenter (he will inducted Cheap Trick into the Hall of Fame), as well as Matchbox 20 frontman Rob Thomas.

The ceremony will air on HBO sometime this spring.

Photo: WENN