Funkadelic Collab w/ Kendrick Lamar & Ice Cube On “Ain’t That Funkin’ Kinda Hard On You? (Remix)” | Wired Tracks 2.22.16

The Internets have a way of blessing rap fans with audio gems. In recent days, an alternate version of Kendrick Lamar’s contribution to Funkadelic’s Aint That Funkin Kinda Hard On You remix album released.

This time the Compton MC can be heard rhyming alongside the legendary Ice Cube. As fate would have it, Kendrick Lamar will induct Cube, along with the rest of N.W.A., into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on April 8.

Cop Funkadelic’s Aint That Funkin Kinda Hard On You remix collection on iTunes. Hear Cube’s verse in Wired Tracks below.

https://soundcloud.com/ayylamoooooooooooo/funkadelic-aint-that-funkin-kinda-hard-on-you-feat-kendrick-lamar-ice-cube

