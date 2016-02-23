Joey Bada$$ “Ready,” G.O.O.D. Music’s HXLT Drops New LP & More | Wired Tracks 2.23.16

Pro Era’s Joey Bada$$ and producer Statik Selektah have created their fair share of audible jewels, and yesterday they returned with a new on titled “Ready.”
Premiered via Ebro Darden’s Beats 1 radio show, the track was accompanied by the promise of a new album from Joey, which will release in late 2016 according to a report on Miss Info.
Additionally, recent G.O.O.D. Music signee HXLT (pronounced “Holt”) has unveiled his self-titled debut album a few days prior to its February 26 release. Primarily self-produced, the 12-song opus features an amalgam of ecletic influences, given the Chicago native’s history as a member of the Treated Crew, a b-boy, and skater.
Stream the aforementioned material in Wired Tracks below.
—
Photo: Instagram
—
HXLT – HXLT
Max B ft. Wiz Khalifa, Joe Young & Alpac – “Silver Surfer”
DJ Cassidy ft. Tinashe – “Genius of Love”
Rome Fortune – “Blicka Blicka”
Westside Gunn ft. Action Bronson – “The Dudley Boyz”
Monty & Vado – “Fine”
OG Maco – “30 Hours For Pablo Dylan”
https://soundcloud.com/warafromthenbhd/skin-tone
Wara From The NBHD – “Skin Tone”
https://soundcloud.com/warafromthenbhd/death-match
Wara From The NBHD ft. J.I.D. – “Death Match”
GLC – “Coolout”
https://soundcloud.com/princesstrilla/whip-it