Joey Bada$$ “Ready,” G.O.O.D. Music’s HXLT Drops New LP & More | Wired Tracks 2.23.16

Pro Era’s Joey Bada$$ and producer Statik Selektah have created their fair share of audible jewels, and yesterday they returned with a new on titled “Ready.”

Premiered via Ebro Darden’s Beats 1 radio show, the track was accompanied by the promise of a new album from Joey, which will release in late 2016 according to a report on Miss Info.

Additionally, recent G.O.O.D. Music signee HXLT (pronounced “Holt”) has unveiled his self-titled debut album a few days prior to its February 26 release. Primarily self-produced, the 12-song opus features an amalgam of ecletic influences, given the Chicago native’s history as a member of the Treated Crew, a b-boy, and skater.

Stream the aforementioned material in Wired Tracks below.

HXLT – HXLT

Max B ft. Wiz Khalifa, Joe Young & Alpac – “Silver Surfer”

DJ Cassidy ft. Tinashe – “Genius of Love”

Rome Fortune – “Blicka Blicka”

Westside Gunn ft. Action Bronson – “The Dudley Boyz”

Monty & Vado – “Fine”

OG Maco – “30 Hours For Pablo Dylan”

https://soundcloud.com/warafromthenbhd/skin-tone

Wara From The NBHD – “Skin Tone”

https://soundcloud.com/warafromthenbhd/death-match

Wara From The NBHD ft. J.I.D. – “Death Match”

GLC – “Coolout”

https://soundcloud.com/princesstrilla/whip-it

Bia – “Whip It”