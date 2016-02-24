CLOSE
LeBron James Lobbies For Release Of Kendrick Lamar “Untitled” Songs

LeBron James is lobbying on the behalf of Hip-Hop fans with good taste. King James tweeted a request to TDE honcho Top Dawg that Kendrick Lamar release his “Untitled” tracks, and got a response. 

“Yo @dangerookipawaa after that @kendricklamar Grammy performance , you have to release those untitled tracks asap!!! What’s up? Talk to me,” tweeted LeBron last night.

The result was a response that gives us all hope (see it on the flip).

Thank you, LeBron.

