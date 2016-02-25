DJ Premier Remixes “I Love Kanye,” A$AP Mob Drops “Hell Hoes (Remix),” & More | Wired Tracks 2.25.16

“I Love Kanye,” the only song that Kanye West spit acapella on his The Life of Pablo album, is as spot-on in the self-aggrandizing rap department as any song on the project. The only thing missing was a beat, and thanks to the legendary DJ Premier, that changes today.

Premo isn’t the first producer to add their touch to the track (the list includes Key Wane and Stefan Ponce, and grows by the day), but he’s certainly the most prominent. A sinister piano loop coated with crisp drums now prefaces Yeezy’s rap rationale for masterminding his own persona.

Hear DJ Premier’s “I Love Kanye (Remix),” along with A$AP Mob’s “Hella Hoes (Remix),” featuring Danny Brown and A$ton Matthews, below.

https://soundcloud.com/dj_premier/kanye-west-i-love-kanye-tlopreemix

