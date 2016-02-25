CLOSE
Home > ASAP Rocky

DJ Premier Remixes “I Love Kanye,” A$AP Mob Drops “Hell Hoes (Remix),” & More | Wired Tracks 2.25.16

Leave a comment

“I Love Kanye,” the only song that Kanye West spit acapella on his The Life of Pablo album, is as spot-on in the self-aggrandizing rap department as any song on the project. The only thing missing was a beat, and thanks to the legendary DJ Premier, that changes today.

Premo isn’t the first producer to add their touch to the track (the list includes Key Wane and Stefan Ponce, and grows by the day), but he’s certainly the most prominent. A sinister piano loop coated with crisp drums now prefaces Yeezy’s rap rationale for masterminding his own persona.

Hear DJ Premier’s “I Love Kanye (Remix),” along with A$AP Mob’s “Hella Hoes (Remix),” featuring Danny Brown and A$ton Matthews, below.

https://soundcloud.com/dj_premier/kanye-west-i-love-kanye-tlopreemix

Photo: Instagram

A$AP Mob ft. Aston Matthews & Danny Brown – “Hella Hoes (Remix)”

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis ft. Chance the Rapper – “Need To Know”

Yuna ft. Usher – “Crush”

Miguel – “Waves (Joshua Tree Version)”

M.I.A. – “Boom ADD”

Joell Oritz – “Summertime Sixteen (Freestyle)”

Smoke DZA – “100K”

https://soundcloud.com/sangobeats/life-without-god-is-nothing

Sángo – “Life Without God Is Nothing”

Jace ft. Robb Banks – “Midas”

Taylor Bennet – “Low Lights (Remix)”

Adrian Marcel ft. Wale & E-40 – “WAM”

A$AP Mob , A$ton Matthews , dj premier , M.I.A , Macklemore & Ryan Lewis , Miguel

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Black Eyed Peas Perform At The Eventim Apollo London
The Black Eyed Peas “Yes or No,” Sheck Wes “Wanted” & More | Daily Visuals 11.6.18
11.06.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close