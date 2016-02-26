Amber Rose Is Now A Playable 3D Character

Amber Rose has already established that she’s proud of her curves and flaunts her formidable physical assets with the best of them. Starting next month, fans of Rose will be able to play with the starlet as her image will be rendered into a playable 3D character.

Rose and technology company Zoobe partnered up to introduce the 3D MUVA character. Zoobe is an app developer that has rendered other iconic figures into 3D characters such as Donald Trump, The Smurfs, and Ghostbusters among several others. For Rose’s MUVA character, the app promises that fans can use the character to communicate in the digital space.

From Zoobe:

Pop culture’s favorite and outspoken celebrity, Amber Rose teams up with Zoobe to break barriers in the tech world with the introduction of her first 3D character! Amber’s army of “Rosebuds” will be able to customize her character into their own alter ego to express themselves and communicate as Amber Rose in the digital world. Never before has a celebrity given their fans the opportunity to use their physical appearance and personality in this fashion. With her new character, Amber will elevate her MUVA presence in social world! “MUVA loves connecting with her Rosebuds. I’m excited to see the wonderful things my fans will create with my 3-D character,” says Amber Rose.

Pretty sure there will be a nation of pervs ready to do the unthinkable with this app once it drops.

Rose’s MUVA makes her digital debut on Sunday, March 13, 2016 at this year’s SXSW festival in Austin, Texas. Watch the teaser for MUVA in the clip below and hit the following pages for images of MUVA in development.

Zoobe is free to download on both iTunes and Google Play.

Photo: Zoobe

