CLOSE
HomeNews

Future Sends Message To His Copycats: “It’s Only One Future”

Leave a comment

Whenever a rapper becomes a star, a legion of imitators looking to ride his wave inevitably follow. Future had a message for doppelgangers during a show in NYC at the Hammerstein Ballroom this past Friday (Feb. 26). 

“”I’ma let y’all ni**as know, it’s only one Future in this mothef*cker and I’m really the plug,” said Future Hendrix, before launching into “I’m The Plug” from his What A Time To Be Alive collab album with Drake.

Of course, many took this as a shot to recent G.O.O.D. Music signee Desiigner, whose “Panda” hit sounds pretty much like a Future song.

Watch Future’s message below.

Photo: Instagram

Future

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 6
J.I.D. Rocks “Skrawberries” From ‘DiCaprio 2’ Live On ‘The Tonight Show’ [Video]
11.29.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close