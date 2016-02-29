A$AP Rocky Addresses Elevator Fade In New Zealand

Recently, A$AP Rocky got into fisiticuffs with a few gentlemen while riding a hotel elevator in New Zealand. The Harlem rapper spoke on the incident, noting that he’s just fine and no charges will be charged on either side.

Late last week, it was initially reported that three men assaulted Pretty Flacko after he told them there was no room for them to enter an elevator he was in with some lady friends. According to Rocky, what went down after was a “fist exchange.”

Reports the Associated Press:

Rocky told The Associated Press on Sunday that he was in a “fist exchange” that occurred early Thursday in Auckland, New Zealand. He’d performed a few hours earlier at Auckland’s Vector Arena. The 27-year-old rapper said he was in an elevator with some women and his “security,” when a man tried to ride with them. When they refused to let him on, a scuffle followed. No one in his party was hurt. “The girls were fine,” Rocky said. “They were OK. No scratches on the ladies. Everybody is fine.” Other media reports say three men attempted to enter the elevator. “We didn’t press no charges on nobody. They didn’t press any charges on us. Everybody good. I don’t understand why people are making a big deal out of it,” he told the AP by phone.

According to Auckland authorities, a 35-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault, assault with the intent to injure, and resisting police.

Rocky’s was on a short tour Down Under that ended yesterday (Feb. 29) in Perth, Australia.

https://twitter.com/asvpxrocky/status/702726806705549313

@asvpxrocky when u hear someone call for the ASAP Rocky defense squad cuz he was "assaulted"😂 pic.twitter.com/T9Ygsr1ipc — jose🏁 (@jossessoliss) February 25, 2016

