Kanye West and Kid Cudi Get In The Studio To Work On Turbo Grafx 16

After announcing that his next album, Turbo Grafx 16, will be releasing this coming summer, Kanye West seems to be keeping his promise. Yeezy is wasting no time in prepping the already highly anticipated follow-up to the much celebrated The Life Of Pablo.

On Sunday night (Feb 28), Ye’s barber Ibn Jasper posted a pic of the enigmatic artist in the studio with the likes of Kid Cudi, Plain Pat, and Mike Dean.

Anyone who’s seen that picture of Cudi and Kanye ecstatically enjoying each others company at the Yeezy Season 3 show should’ve seen this coming. We’re just hoping it’s not to resurrect the 808’s & Heartbreak Yeezy.

 

Photo: Instagram

