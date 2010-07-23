Drake’s “Thank Me Later” Goes Platinum, Announces OVO Festival With Young Jeezy, Bun B

A little over a month since its release, Drake’s Thank Me Later has officially gone platinum.

As previously reported Thank Me Later went platinum in Canada its first week with over 100,000 units sold, but failed to reach Gold status in the U.S. after moving over 400,000 units.

Now Drizzy can add his U.S. platinum plaque to the one he already acquired in Canada and announced his platinum status to fans saying,

“Thank you to everyone who allowed us go platinum on a debut album. WOW”

In related news Drizzy is making an official announcement on who’ll join him onstage for his October’s Very Own Festival.

The OVO Fest will take place in his hometown of Toronto August 1 and feature Young Jeezy, Bun B and a variety of rock, pop and Hip-Hop acts.

The rapper is trying to make the October’s Very Own fest an annual event for his city and told Billboard,