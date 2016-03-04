New Kendrick Lamar Project Untitled Unmastered Drops Shortly

UPDATE: HERE IT IS.

Maybe we should be thanking LeBron James. As King James requested, a new Kendrick Lamar project titled untitled unmastered. is set to drop tonight (March 3)/early tomorrow morning.

The new album appeared on Spotify, though it is not yet streamable. It clocks in at just eight tracks and as for titles, we get dates that we assume signify when each track was recorded.

This surprised release comes after TDE’s CEO Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith revealed the label’s release plans for 2016.

Needless to say, the Hip-Hop Internets is excited.

Peep the tracklisting below.

—

Photo: screen cap