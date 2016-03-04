Domestic Violence Charges Against Joe Budden Dismissed, Pleads Guilty To Disorderly Conduct

Joe Budden pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct on Thursday, March 4 in Manhattan Criminal Court after being accused of assaulting and stealing his ex-girlfriend’s phone back in August 2014. The Slaughterhouse rapper was never indicted of the alleged domestic violence and ultimately never convicted of any crime, besides driving without a license.

The “Love & Hip Hop” star — who dressed in all black for his Manhattan Criminal Court appearance with the exception of bright red sneakers and a Burberry scarf — pleaded guilty to the violation, as well as driving without a license in an unrelated case from 2015. The “Pump It Up” rapper joked with photographers in the courtroom, telling them, “Get my good side. At least they can do is take a good picture” and then smiled waved at them as he stood before the judge. “After a long investigation, there was no indictment against Joe,” his lawyer Nima Ameri said outside the courtroom. “Joe’s version of events were supported and substantiated based on relevant evidence that prosecutors looked into. Both Joe and myself are very happy we were able to secure this outcome.”

Budden took to Twitter to update his followers, and bloggers, on his vindication.

“After 1 year and 7 months, all domestic violence/grand larceny charges against me are dismissed….. God is good,” he tweeted. “Just needed to say that for u bloggers who prefer lies to the truth.”

He added, “Let this be a lesson to all….. Gotta watch these hoes… They’ll catch u up if u let’em.”

Lesson surely learned, name calling not necessary.

