Irv Gotti Interviews Shyne, Talks Prison & Blood Gang [Video]

The Inc. CEO Irv Gotti sat down in an interview with Shyne to discuss his prison stint and how he felt as a celebrity behind bars.

In the interview, Irv asks Shyne what a day in the life of an inmate is like.

“Well, you get up and handle your business,” Shyne said. “You don’t get much time so you really have to just try to enjoy as much time out of your cell as you can.”

When asked if his celebrity status made a difference in prison, Shyne states:

“For me, I’m about normalcy,” Shyne continued. “I can adapt to anything, so for me it wasn’t a big deal. The thing about prison is that if you come in talking noise, you will get your head popped off, so I just stayed the only way I knew how, real.”

In addition to discussing his time in prison, Shyne also talks about his ties to the Los Angeles based Blood gang and how he became affiliated.