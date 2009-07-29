Kid Cudi Headed To HBO

The buzz around Kid Cudi continues to grow with each track the youngster jumps on. Heralded as the best gift the Midwest has given since Kanye and R.Kelly, and for good reason, his mixtape A Kid Named Cudi was one of the best to grace ears in ages. In spite of his mixtape fame, having one of the most anticipated albums of 2009 and wielding lyrical dexterity that has garnered him “instant” fame, the young phenom has decided to step away from the game that gave him a name; at least temporarily.

Vacationing from the musical world to the world of stories and make-believe, the 25-year old Cleveland native has decided to trade in his proverbial rapper cap to pursue more thespian affairs, and doing so with the help of cable television.

“It’s called “How to Make It in America.” It’s produced by the guys that did “Entourage.” Mark Wahlberg is the executive producer. It’s directed by Julian Farino, who also did “Sex and the City,” several episodes of that and “The Sopranos,” and “Entourage.” I have a lead role. My character’s name is Domingo Dean,” said the self-proclaimed “Man on the Moon” in an interview with the Arizona Republic.

The show does not have a projected airdate but will be on cable network HBO.

In other Ohio news, two fatal shootings at a Cincinnati nightclub have forced a club owner to bar Hip-Hop. Annie’s nightclub, located in the East End of the city, has declared an end to their weekly Hip-Hop nights on Sunday due to the senseless violence that has taken place there and at other clubs around the city.

With close to 1,000 people choosing Hip-Hop night as their night of choice to party, most businesspeople would have a hard time trying to find a reason to let that many customers go, but Peter Gorgeton is no ordinary businessman. It’s the element of people who come down here on hip-night on Sunday, So, we’re going to do away with it,” said the fed up club owner, citing reckless people committing stupid acts as a reason to end the beloved event.