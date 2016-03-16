Jay Z Removes The Blueprint Albums From All TIDAL Competition

Recently, Jay Z removed his The Blueprint trilogy of album from all streaming services, except for TIDAL, of course. The Brooklyn rapper’s seminal debut, Reasonable Doubt, has also gone AWOL.

Reports Pitchfork:

Last April, Jay Z’s 1996 debut album Reasonable Doubt disappeared from Spotify, as Bloomberg reported at the time. In recent months, Jay’s three Blueprint albums have also gone missing from Spotify. Reasonable Doubt and the Blueprint albums are also no longer available via Apple Music, iTunes, and Amazon’s digital music store. A Spotify spokesperson told Pitchfork in a statement, “Jay Z’s Blueprint albums have not been available on any streaming service except Tidal for a few months now. We hope he brings them back soon so that his millions of fans on Spotify can enjoy them again.”

Reportedly, TIDAL’s subscription based doubled thanks to Kanye West’s latest album, The Life of Pablo (which he is still tweaking), being exclusive to the service.

Some of the other recent TIDAL exclusives include Rihanna’s new album, ANTI, and Beyonce’s new single, “Formation.”

That Jay Z is a crafty one.

