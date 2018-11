Did you know Joell Ortiz has a new solo album out right now? No excuses, That’s Hip Hop is here and you can stream it before you cop.

The Slaughterhouse MC delivers 10 (actually 9) crisp tracks of bars, bars and more bars. Guest appearances from the likes of M.O.P., Chris Rivers and Kool G. Rap.

Oh yeah, executive produced by Domingo. Listen vis Spotify below, get your copy here.

—

Photo: Instagram