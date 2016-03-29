Royce Da 5’9 Trust The Shooter EP, Fetty Wap “Zoovie Zoo,” & More | Wired Tracks 3.29.16

Royce Da 5’9 drops a freebie EP titled Tabernacle: Trust the Shooter before his upcoming Layers album releases.

Featuring 12 tracks, the packaged release includes “Tabernacle,” “Which Is Cool,” “Dead President Heads” and “Savages,.” Expect guest appearances from Styles P, Smoke DZA, Westside Gunn, and more. Royce also doesn’t slack in the production department, with beats from DJ Premier, Jahlil Beats, Jake One, Araabmuzik, Nottz, and Mr. Porter.

Stream Royce Da 5’9’s Tabernacle in Wired Tracks below.

—

Photo: Instagram

—

Fetty Wap – “Zoovie Zoo”

The Alchemist ft. MC Eiht & Spice 1 – “Any Means”

Lil Wayne – “Lets Talk It Over (Streetrunners Remix)”

Rockie Fresh – The Night I Went To… Chicago EP

K Camp – “Slum Life”

EV Zepplin (Chuck Inglish & Blended Babies) ft. A$ton Matthews – “Chemdream”

Rico Love – “House”

https://soundcloud.com/quentinmiller/correct-ft-sy-ari-prod-groove_rmg

Quentin Miller ft. Sy Ari Da Kid – “Correct”