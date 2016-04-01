Toronto Rapper Mo-G Catches Brutal Fade For Talking Sh*t About Drake? [PHOTO]

Recently, up and coming Toronto rapper Mo-G slandered Drake, OVO and particularly the 6 God’s buddy and manager Oliver El-Khatib. Today (April 1), Mo-G posted a pic of his bruised and battered face to Instagram, putting the blame on his injuries on retaliation to his previous comments.

Mo-G went as far as calling Oliver El-Khatib a culture vulture, criticizing OVO, despite a co-sign from Drizzy, and making ghostwriting claims. There was also THIS. Now, it seems that he got lumped up something awful, with what looks like stitches in his forehead and a heavily swollen face.

“When you speak from your heart this is what happens…,” reads the pic’s caption.

But seriously…

It is April Fool’s Day, though, so take this with a grain of salt.

This story is developing.

