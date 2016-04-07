Beyoncé Files Lawsuit Against Feyoncé Merchandise Line

Beyoncé is probably the last person you’d want to try and get over by using her namesake, considering she is one of the world’s biggest superstars. A Texas merchandise company by the name of Feyoncé has been selling goods with the altered name, prompting Queen Bey to launch a lawsuit citing trademark infringement.

Reuters released the initial report of the Feyoncé line, which has been selling clothing, coffee mugs, and other items online. Despite the closeness of the names, the company’s owner was able to get his company trademarked with two versions of the name. The outlet reports that Beyoncé filed the lawsuit Tuesday (April 5) at a federal court in Manhattan against three people based in San Antonio, Texas.

From Reuters:

She also said one defendant, Andre Maurice, has gone so far as to file two U.S. trademark applications for “Feyonce,” with and without the accent over the “e.” “Defendants adopted the Feyonce mark to call to mind Beyonce and her famous song,” the lawsuit said. “Defendants’ conduct described herein is intentional, fraudulent, malicious, willful and wanton.” Beyonce’s lawsuit also seeks unspecified damages.

Neither Beyoncé’s legal team or Maurice made further comments about the matter when pressed by the outlet.

