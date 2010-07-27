Drake Speaks On Wayne’s Upcoming “Carter IV” Album [Video]

Drake recently spoke to MTV to express his anticipation for the upcoming “The Carter IV” album from Lil Wayne. He also discussed how he spoke to Wayne in prison, where the incarcerated rapper gave Drake a preview and spit a few verses from “The Carter IV” via telephone.

Drake also revealed that Wayne’s stint in prison has caused him to rap from a different view on life and the ability to bring loyal Lil Wayne fans what they want.

“He’s rapping from a broader life perspective”, says Drake.

When describing Lil Wayne’s loyal fan base, Drake was at a loss for words and expressed their loyalty. He also expanded on how talented Wayne is as an artist and how it allowed him to push himself to become greater.

