Kanye West First Artist To Have No. 1 Album Via Streaming Only

Kanye West gets a kick out of being a game changer. The Chicago rapper/producer/Twitter use’s new album, The Life of Pablo, is reportedly the first album to go no. 1 on the Billboard charts strictly off streams.

Reports Hits Daily Double:

Kanye West is officially the first artist to have an album go #1 with a number based entirely on streaming from the major outlets. There were some paid album downloads for The Life of Pablo from the G.O.O.D/Def Jam star’s own website, but the overwhelming majority of the 90k+ earned came from streaming services, includingApple Music, Spotify and Tidal.

TLOP had been available strictly on TIDAL until April 1, when it finally arrived on Apple Music and Spotify.

The album is being touted as a “living” album that Yeezy plans to keep twerking in the coming months.

Photo: WENN.com